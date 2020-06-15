China's foreign trade faces severe risks and challenges in 2020: commerce ministry

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign trade faces increasing uncertainties, and complex and severe risks and challenges in 2020, the commerce ministry said on Monday.
The risk of world economic recession is rising and domestic firms, especially small and medium-sized companies are facing mounting employment pressure, the ministry said in a report on its website, adding that China’s foreign trade will continue to be under pressure in the short to medium term.
