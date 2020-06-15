China's premier says external environment for trade still grim in second half

BEIJING (Reuters) - The external environment for China’s trade will still be grim and complex in the second half of the year, Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday, adding the government must work hard to stabilise foreign trade and investment and meet its annual targets.
Li made the above remarks on the opening day of the Canton Fair, the country’s oldest and biggest trade fair. It is held online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
