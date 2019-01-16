China's trade faces rising uncertainties this year: official

Containers and trucks are seen at a terminal of the Qingdao port in Shandong province, China November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s trade faces rising uncertainties this year, a commerce ministry official said on Wednesday.

Ren Hongbin, an assistant minister at the commerce ministry, made the comment at a news conference.

At the same briefing, Vice Industry Minister Xin Guobin, when asked about the Made in China 2025 plan, told reporters that every country has the right to pursue its own development.

On Monday, China reported surprisingly poor December trade data, with both exports and imports contracting from a year earlier.