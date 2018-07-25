China's trade frictions with U.S. spell uncertainty for jobs, state planner warns

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s trade friction with the United States is creating uncertainty for its job market, the state planner said on Wednesday, but vowed not to let the dispute trigger large-scale unemployment.

At a regular briefing, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said it would keep the unemployment rate within its target, step-up its monitoring of the jobless rate and set up contingency plans to deal with any issues.

China aims to maintain its urban survey-based jobless rate within 5.5 percent in 2018, while keeping registered unemployment rate, another official gauge, within 4.5 percent.