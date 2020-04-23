China President Xi says to boost investments, employment

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi jinping speaks during a meeting with Tedros Adhanom, director general of the World Health Organization, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, January 28, 2020. Naohiko Hatta/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will step up investment in various sectors including 5G, artificial intelligence, transport and energy and boost employment, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, as the world’s second-largest economy reels from the coronavirus epidemic.

The official Xinhua news agency reported that Xi, speaking during a visit to northwestern Shaanxi province, said the long-term trend of improvement in the Chinese economy has not changed but said Beijing will take steps to boost the real economy, especially the manufacturing sector.

Xi said Beijing will focus on the employment of college graduates, migrant workers and retired veterans and boost employment and entrepreneurship via multiple channels.