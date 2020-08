FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will step up efforts to make breakthroughs in key technologies, President Xi Jinping said, according to state TV on Friday.

Authorities will roll out more support measures to help companies, stabilize jobs and expand employment, said Xi during his inspection tour to the flood-hit province of Anhui, China Central Television reported.