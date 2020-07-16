China's long-term economic growth fundamentals will not change: President Xi

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping claps his hands at the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said China’s long-term sound economic growth fundamentals will not change, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday as China reported better-than-expected second-quarter growth.

Xi made the remarks in a letter to global CEOs, the report said. It did not provide other details.

China’s economy grew 3.2% in the second-quarter from a year earlier, data showed on Thursday, recovering from a record contraction as lockdown measures ended and policymakers stepped up stimulus to combat the shock from the coronavirus crisis.