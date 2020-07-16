China's long-term economic growth fundamentals will not change: President Xi

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said China’s long-term sound economic growth fundamentals will not change, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday as China reported better-than-expected second-quarter growth.
Xi made the remarks in a letter to global CEOs, the report said. It did not provide other details.
China’s economy grew 3.2% in the second-quarter from a year earlier, data showed on Thursday, recovering from a record contraction as lockdown measures ended and policymakers stepped up stimulus to combat the shock from the coronavirus crisis.
Reporting by Beijing newsroom; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam