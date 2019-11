Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vice Premier Liu He (L) attend a meeting with delegates from the 2019 New Economy Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - The long-term improving trend for China’s economy will not change, and the economy has great resilience, potential and room for maneuver, China’s President Xi Jinping said on Friday, as reported by official Xinhua News Agency.

Xi, speaking at a meeting with International Monetary Fund Chief Kristalina Georgieva, said he has full confidence in China’s development, according to Xinhua.