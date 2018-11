China's President Xi Jinping speaks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not seen) during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China October 26, 2018. Nicolas Asfouri/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday swore support for the country’s struggling private firms, pledging more tax cuts and financial aid, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Any comments or behaviors casting doubt on China’s economic system is not in line wit the country’s policy, Xinhua reported Xi as saying.