Xi keeps China on high alert for 'black swan' events: Xinhua

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during an event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the "Message to Compatriots in Taiwan" at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China must maintain its high alert to “black swan” events while “gray rhino” events must be fended off, the country’s President Xi Jinping said on Monday, adding that the economy faces deep and complicated changes, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

A “black swan” event refers to unforeseen occurrence that typically has extreme consequences, while a “gray rhino” is a highly obvious yet ignored threat.

China will maintain economic operations within a reasonable range and should make thorough evaluation of the potential impact on financial markets when drafting policies, Xi said in remarks during a meeting with provincial and department cadres.

He added that China will push forward legislation in artificial intelligence, gene editing, autonomous vehicles, drones.