Xi says China should make contingency plans for "black swan" and "grey rhino" events

BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping has said China should foresee various risks and challenges, and make contingency plans for “black swan” and “gray rhino” events, the state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.
Xi also said China would ensure there was no resurgence of the COVID-19 epidemic.
A “black swan” event refers to an unforeseen and unlikely occurrence that typically has extreme consequences, while a “grey rhino” is a highly obvious yet ignored threat.
Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kevin Liffey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.