Xi says China should make contingency plans for "black swan" and "grey rhino" events

FILE PHOTO: China's President Xi Jinping is seen on a screen in the media center as he speaks at the opening ceremony of the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping has said China should foresee various risks and challenges, and make contingency plans for “black swan” and “gray rhino” events, the state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.

Xi also said China would ensure there was no resurgence of the COVID-19 epidemic.

A “black swan” event refers to an unforeseen and unlikely occurrence that typically has extreme consequences, while a “grey rhino” is a highly obvious yet ignored threat.