August 26, 2019 / 11:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

China aims to modernize industrial chains: top economic meeting

FILE PHOTO: A woman works at a workshop manufacturing plastic woven materials for packaging products in Suqian, Jiangsu province, China July 13, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China aims to modernize its industrial chains and boost self-reliance, state television said on Monday, citing a top-level economic meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

China will support collaborations between upstream and downstream manufacturers to tackle key technologies in order to form higher value-added industrial chains, China Central Television said.

Its northeastern region would have to diversify industries and push for reform in the state-owned sector, officials at the meeting said.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

