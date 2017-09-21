FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China commerce ministry says some countries' unilateralism poses challenge to global trade
#Business News
September 21, 2017 / 2:48 AM / a month ago

China commerce ministry says some countries' unilateralism poses challenge to global trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry, taking aim at the United States, said on Thursday that some countries’ unilateralism is an unprecedented challenge to global trade.

The comment from Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng at a news conference was in response to a question about recent trade actions taken by the United States.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has begun to launch trade investigations under statutes seldom used in the World Trade Organization (WTO) era, including a “Section 301” probe of China’s intellectual property practices.

China’s commerce ministry on Monday unveiled a four-month crackdown, running from September until the end of 2017, to protect the intellectual property rights of companies with foreign investors.

Gao also said China will release as soon as possible guidelines to reduce foreign investment restrictions in new energy vehicles.

Reporting by Yawen Chen and Elias Glenn; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
