China faces difficulties in achieving stable economic development: state planner

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is facing difficulties achieving stable and healthy economic development, the head of its state planning department said, adding that it needed to boost efforts to hit consumption and social development targets in the second half.

FILE PHOTO: A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

He Lifeng on Tuesday told the standing committee of the National People’s Congress that China needs to do more to achieve growth targets in consumption, outstanding social financing and disposable income, the National Development and Reform Commission said on its website on Wednesday.