FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 29, 2018 / 1:55 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

China faces difficulties in achieving stable economic development: state planner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is facing difficulties achieving stable and healthy economic development, the head of its state planning department said, adding that it needed to boost efforts to hit consumption and social development targets in the second half.

FILE PHOTO: A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

He Lifeng on Tuesday told the standing committee of the National People’s Congress that China needs to do more to achieve growth targets in consumption, outstanding social financing and disposable income, the National Development and Reform Commission said on its website on Wednesday.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.