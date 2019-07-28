Business News
July 28, 2019 / 9:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China FX regulator to relax exchange rules for commodities futures market

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange regulator said on Sunday it will relax currency exchange approval rules for the commodities futures market.

China will also strengthen medium and long-term asset allocation in foreign exchange reserve management, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange in a report released on its website.

It added it will push forward diversification of foreign exchange reserves in a steady, prudent way and ensure safety and liquidity while increasing the value of foreign exchange reserves.

Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below