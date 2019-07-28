China FX regulator to relax exchange rules for commodities futures market

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange regulator said on Sunday it will relax currency exchange approval rules for the commodities futures market.
China will also strengthen medium and long-term asset allocation in foreign exchange reserve management, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange in a report released on its website.
It added it will push forward diversification of foreign exchange reserves in a steady, prudent way and ensure safety and liquidity while increasing the value of foreign exchange reserves.
Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Sam Holmes