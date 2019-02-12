China keeping watch on employment trends, preparing policy responses

A man looks at job information at an employment fair beside a street in Zhengzhou, Henan province, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s authorities will be closely watching employment trends this year and prepare relevant policy responses to ensure jobs remain stable, Vice Pemier Han Zheng said on Tuesday according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Han also told an internal meeting of the National Development and Reform Commission, the top economic planning agency, that policies to cut fees and taxes for firms should be implemented this year, and their financing difficulties should be addressed.