March 29, 2018 / 11:43 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

China posts final fourth-quarter current account surplus of $62.3 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China posted a final current account surplus of $62.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with a preliminary surplus of $62.2 billion, the foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

For the October-December period, China recorded a $3.9 billion surplus in its capital and financial account, compared with a preliminary deficit of $62.2 billion, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said on its website.

For 2017, China’s final current account surplus was $164.9 billion and its final capital and financial account surplus $57 billion.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Nick Macfie

