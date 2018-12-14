Business News
December 14, 2018 / 2:57 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China says on track to hit 2018 GDP growth target, faces more uncertainties next year

1 Min Read

A general view of Beijing's central business area, China November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is on track to hit its 2018 GDP growth target of around 6.5 percent, but the economy faces more external uncertainties next year, a spokesman of China’s statistics bureau said on Friday.

Weaker industrial output and retail sales growth in November showed that downward pressure on economy is increasing, the bureau’s spokesman Mao Shengyong said.

The impact on China’s economy from Sino-U.S trade frictions is not obvious yet, Mao said.

Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.