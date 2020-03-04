Business News
March 4, 2020 / 7:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

China says will not use property as short-term stimulus to jumpstart economy

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A girl runs past a man as he smokes in Beijing's central business area, China January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Wednesday that the property sector will not be used as a means of short-term stimulus to jumpstart the economy, adding that financing policies for the sector will be consistent and stable.

A prudent monetary policy will be more flexible while liquidity will be kept reasonably ample, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement summarizing remarks from a meeting on Tuesday with the finance ministry and the banking and insurance regulator.

Funding support to medium-sized and small firms would be stepped up and financing costs would be lowered, the PBOC said.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below