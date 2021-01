FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walk past the China Zun skyscraper at the central business district (CBD) in Beijing, China, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Tuesday that it will roll out more targeted measures to help companies, an official told reporters at a briefing.

China also still needs to make efforts to maintain stable economic operations, said Yan Pengcheng, a spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission.