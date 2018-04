BEIJING (Reuters) - China will further deepen reforms and will protect the global free trade system, Premier Li Keqiang said, according to a statement issued by the country’s State Council, or cabinet.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a container area at the Yangshan Deep Water Port, part of the newly announced Shanghai Free Trade Zone, south of Shanghai September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

China will also continue to promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, Li told Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at a meeting in the Chinese capital, it said in the statement released late on Sunday.