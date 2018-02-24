FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2018 / 9:48 AM / in a day

China to maintain proactive fiscal policy, prudent monetary policy: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will continue to adopt a proactive fiscal policy and a prudent monetary policy to fulfill its 2018 economic and social development goals, state media Xinhua reported on Saturday, citing a statement from the ruling Communist Party’s politburo.

The politburo is the party’s top political institution.

China’s economy grew 6.9 percent in 2017, the first annual acceleration in economic growth since 2010. The government will release its 2018 gross domestic product forecast for 2018 during the annual parliament meeting next month.

Reporting by Josephine Mason and Pei Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

