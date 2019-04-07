China to step up bank reserve ratio cuts to help small firms: state media

FILE PHOTO: Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in a counting machine while a clerk counts them at a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China, in this March 30, 2016 file picture. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China will step up its policy of targeted cuts to banks’ required reserve ratios to encourage financing for small and medium-sized businesses that play a key role in economic growth, official media reported on Sunday.

China will also accelerate initial public offerings for small and medium-sized companies, Xinhua news agency cited a policy document issued by the State Council, China’s Cabinet, as saying.