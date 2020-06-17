China to step up monetary easing to support the economy: cabinet

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will step up monetary policy easing and keep liquidity “reasonably ample”, the state cabinet said in a meeting chaired by premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday, as it looks to support the economy and help small and medium-sized firms.

The cabinet indicated the Chinese government will keep liquidity ample through cutting the required reserved ratio (RRR) - the amount of cash banks are required hold - and re-lending, while guiding market interest rates lower, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The government will ensure that China’s issuance of new yuan-denominated loans and total social financing in 2020 exceed the amount last year, the report added.