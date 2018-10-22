FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 12:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

China to strengthen support for private companies

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will increase support for companies with financing issues and launch supporting measures for corporate bond issues, as part of wider efforts to ensure the healthy development of the private sector, the State Council said on Monday.

The government aims to roll out more favorable policies to ensure the stable and healthy development of the private sector, such as by easing the tax burden, the State Council, or China’s cabinet, said on its website.

The State Council unveiled the plans after a meeting led by Premier Li Keqiang, it said.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
