November 26, 2019 / 11:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

China will keep economic growth within a reasonable range over next five years: Premier

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the "1+6" Roundtable meeting at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing, China November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will keep its economic growth within a reasonable range for the next five years, Premier Li Keqiang said, adding that the external environment may get more complicated, with more uncertainties and challenges.

Li made the comments at a government meeting on Monday as Beijing studies the 14th five-year economic plan for the 2021-2025 period, featuring key policy support measures to further open up its economy, according to a statement on the State Council’s website.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Catherine Evans

