Business News
January 3, 2020 / 12:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

China's cabinet plans further action to boost manufacturers: state media

1 Min Read

A man rides a motor tricycle past the buildings of Beijing's central business area, China January 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s cabinet on Friday unveiled more measures to boost the manufacturing sector, including cutting the electricity and telecom fees that manufacturers pay to the government, state TV said.

In a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, the cabinet said financial institutions would increase medium- to long-term lending to manufacturers and tax cuts for the sector would be well implemented, according to China Central Television.

China will also expand a scheme to open up the services sector to private capital, creating more jobs for young people, especially college graduates, the cabinet said.

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below