China's economy expected to grow 6-6.5 percent next year: government researcher

FILE PHOTO: Employees work on a drilling machine production line at a factory in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economy is expected to grow 6-6.5 percent next year, a researcher at the state planner said on Tuesday, adding that while more policy easing is likely the country won’t revert to its old play book of resorting to massive stimulus.

Steady consumer prices in China provide headroom to tweak monetary policy, Du Feilun, a researcher with the National Development and Reform Commission, told a real estate forum in Beijing.