China's premier says will make good use of 'counter-cyclical' measures

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the opening ceremony of World Economic Forum (WEF)'s Annual Meeting of New Champions 2019, or Summer Davos Forum, in Dalian, Liaoning province, China July 2, 2019. Liu Zhen/CNS via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday China will make good use of counter-cyclical measures and fine-tune policy in a pre-emptive way at the appropriate time, state television reported.

China would continue to implement prudent monetary policy and proactive fiscal policy, Li was quoted as saying at a meeting he chaired with economists and entrepreneurs.

China’s economic growth slowed to 6.2% in the second quarter, its weakest pace in at least 27 years, as demand at home and abroad faltered in the face of mounting U.S. trade pressure.