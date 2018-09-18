China's state council says to boost investment in key areas: state media

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will step up targeted investment in key parts of the economy as well as in areas of weakness with the aim of boosting domestic demand, the State Council, or cabinet, was cited as saying by state radio on Tuesday after a meeting.

Men work on placing a steel switch track section of a rail line connecting Sichuan and Tibet, in Shannan Prefecture, Tibet Autonomous Region, China September 16, 2018. Picture taken September 16, 2018. He Penglei/CNS via REUTERS

The cabinet said investment in railway and road projects in central and western China will be increased. It said it is also telling financial institutions to boost support for small exporting firms.

“Amid a complex international situation, it is necessary to further stimulate the vitality of China’s domestic market,” state radio cited the cabinet as saying.