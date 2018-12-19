China's state planner approves urban rail expansion projects in Hangzhou

Workers are seen at a construction site of the Zhangjiakou South railway station in Hebei province, China December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner on Wednesday approved to increase investment in two existing urban railway projects by 14.0 billion yuan ($2.03 billion) in the eastern city of Hangzhou.

After the expansion, investment value of the two projects will be boosted to 53.54 billion yuan, according to the National Development and Reform Committee.

The committee also approved a new airport express line project worth 41.98 billion yuan in the city.