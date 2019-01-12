China's tax cuts linked to employment, economic stability: premier

China's Premier Li Keqiang attends a meeting with Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China December 13, 2018. Fred Dufour/Pool via REUTERS

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s tax cuts for smaller companies are mainly intended to support employment and ensure economic stability, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted as saying.

China rolled out a series of support measures for its cooling economy last year and is widely expected to unveil more in coming months to reduce the risk of a sharper slowdown.

“Implementing tax cuts for small and micro enterprises is mainly to support employment,” Li said, according to a statements posted to the government’s website on Saturday.

China’s State Council, or cabinet, said on Jan. 9 that it would further reduce taxes for smaller companies. On Friday, Finance Minister Liu Kun said authorities would step up tax and fee cuts to lower corporate burdens.