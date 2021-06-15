China's education ministry sets up office to oversee after-school tutoring

FILE PHOTO: Students are pictured during a Chinese class at Changchun Street Primary School of Wuhan during a government-organized media tour following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s education ministry on Tuesday opened an office to oversee after-school tutoring, in part of a national clamp-down on the private tutoring sector.

China has framed tough new rules for the industry, aiming both to ease pressure on school children and boost the country’s birth rate by lowering family living costs, sources told Reuters last month.