China's education ministry sets up office to oversee after-school tutoring

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s education ministry on Tuesday opened an office to oversee after-school tutoring, in part of a national clamp-down on the private tutoring sector.
China has framed tough new rules for the industry, aiming both to ease pressure on school children and boost the country’s birth rate by lowering family living costs, sources told Reuters last month.
Reporting by Yingzhi Yang in Beijing, Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.