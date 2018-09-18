China's diesel demand has peaked, gasoline to peak 2025: CNPC research

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s diesel demand has peaked and gasoline will peak in 2025, according to a forecast released on Tuesday by a research arm of state energy group China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC).

CNPC [CNPET.UL] also said China’s total oil demand will peak at around 690 million tonnes a year (13.8 million barrels per day) by 2030.

China, the world’s top crude oil importer, will maintain an annual crude oil production of 200 million tonnes, or about 4 million barrels per day, before 2030, CNPC said.

