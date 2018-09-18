FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 7:45 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

China's diesel demand has peaked, gasoline to peak 2025: CNPC research

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s diesel demand has peaked and gasoline will peak in 2025, according to a forecast released on Tuesday by a research arm of state energy group China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC).

CNPC [CNPET.UL] also said China’s total oil demand will peak at around 690 million tonnes a year (13.8 million barrels per day) by 2030.

China, the world’s top crude oil importer, will maintain an annual crude oil production of 200 million tonnes, or about 4 million barrels per day, before 2030, CNPC said.

(Corrects peak year for gasoline in headline to 2025, not 2035)

Reporting by Meng Meng and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue

