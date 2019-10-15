China's CNOOC aims to trial LNG shipments through trains: executive

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) is displayed at a news conference on the company's annual results in Hong Kong, China March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - The gas and power group of China National Offshore Oil Corp(CNOOC) is working with a rail company to ship liquefied natural gas (LNG) through small LNG containers in trains on a trial basis, a senior company executive said on Tuesday.

During the two-year trial, CNOOC will send LNG from the Guangxi, Zhuhai, Zhejiang and Tianjin LNG terminals to central China via trains, said Wang Si, head of the company’s LNG ISO Tank Container Intermodal Transport project.

It is aiming to transport 1 million tonnes per year of LNG through so-called ISO tank containers, over 2019-2021, increasing this to 2 mtpa (metric tonnes per annum) by 2022-2023, he added.