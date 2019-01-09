China to launch non-subsidized pilot solar, wind power projects

FILE PHOTO: A man rides an electric scooter past a wind turbine in Shanghai, China August 11, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China plans to launch pilot solar and wind projects that do not accept subsidies from the government, the top state planner said on Wednesday.

These projects will generate renewable power for sale at the same prices as non-subsidized coal-fired power plants, and will not have to comply with capacity quota restrictions, although they will receive support on land and financing, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement.

Electricity generated from the pilot projects will be fully bought by grid companies.