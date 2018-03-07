FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 9:49 AM / in 12 hours

China aims to produce record coal, natural gas volumes this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will cut its coal consumption to around 59 percent of the nation’s primary energy mix while raising natural gas consumption to 7.5 percent of the mix in 2018, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A loader is seen amid coal piles at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China January 25, 2018. Picture taken January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

China also aims to slash coal consumption to just half of its energy mix by 2020 by raising output and demand for renewable fuels.

The NEA said China will produce around 160 billion cubic meters of natural gas, a record and up 8.5 percent from 2017.

Domestic coal production in 2018 will also reach an all-time high at 3.7 billion tonnes, up 7.3 percent from last year.

Reporting by Meng Meng and Josephine Mason; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
