Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Energy & Environment

China to abolish access restrictions on foreign investment in energy sector - white paper

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Solar panels are seen at a floating solar plant in Huaibei, Anhui province, China April 24, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China will fully lift access restrictions on foreign investment in coal, oil, gas, power generation, excluding nuclear, as well as the new energy businesses, according to a sector white paper released on Monday.

Separately, a top energy official told reporters that recent power shortages in some Chinese regions are singular cases and the nation’s energy supplies including power is generally secure.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up