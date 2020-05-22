Environment
May 22, 2020 / 2:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China to allocate $57 billion to environment protection

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s finance ministry will allocate a total of 407.3 billion yuan ($57.22 billion) to ecology and environment protection in 2020, up from 390.6 billion yuan last year, according to a statement on Friday.

From this total, 25 billion yuan will be allocated to air pollution prevention and control, 31.7 billion yuan to water and 4 billion yuan to soil protection.

China will also promote the official launch of the national green development fund, and step up efforts to establish trans-regional compensation mechanisms for ecological conservation in the Yangtze and Yellow river basins, the ministry said.

Reporting by Muyu Xu, Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below