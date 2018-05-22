China stock regulator vows more environment focus, green finance

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said it will work to strengthen the environmental responsibilities of listed companies, promote green finance and focus more on environmental issues when reviewing initial public offerings or mergers.

Responding to a speech on the environment by President Xi Jinping on Saturday, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) promised to “actively support” green bonds and encourage environmentally friendly companies to make more use of the capital market.

It would also look into developing new ways of financing environmental protection, and strengthen the obligations of listed companies to disclose environmental information, the CSRC said in a statement published late on Monday.

President Xi said on Saturday that China needed to strengthen efforts to ensure the environment was “fundamentally improved” by 2035, and vowed to make full use of the state’s centralized authority to resolve existing problems.

China launched a “war on pollution” in 2014 in order to reverse the damage done to its skies, rivers and soil since it started opening up its economy in 1978.

The country has launched a series of crackdowns on polluters as well as the local governments that protect them, but has also been looking for ways to “normalize compliance” by creating more market incentives to clean up.

The CSRC said it would work to introduce more market mechanisms to help fight the war on pollution, including new types of futures products covering carbon emissions.

The Economic Information Daily, a newspaper run by state news agency Xinhua, reported on Monday that the Ministry of Ecology and Environment was looking into the possibility of developing cross-regional emissions quota trading.

China is also planning to launch a mandatory renewable power trading platform that will force regions to source a certain amount of electricity from green sources and buy certificates to make up any shortfall.