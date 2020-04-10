Environment
April 10, 2020 / 3:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

China to ban thin plastic bags, plastic film

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will look to ban ultra-thin plastic bags and agricultural-use plastic mulch, as well as other types of non-biodegradable plastic products, the country’s state planning authority said in draft proposals published on Friday.

The proposals cover shopping bags with a thickness of less than 0.025 millimetres and plastic mulch - used to retain moisture in soil - of less than 0.01 millimetres. Single-use plastic cutlery will also be banned.

The National Development and Reform Commission said the proposals will be open for public consultation until April 19.

Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Himani Sarkar

