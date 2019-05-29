China aims to grant scrap import licenses, quotas by end-June

FILE PHOTO: Steel rods are piled up at a scrap metal recycling yard at the edge of Beijing, China, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China aims to grant import licenses and a first batch of import quotas for soon-to-be restricted scrap metal by the end of June, an environment ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

China will from July 1 restrict imports of high-grade Category 6 copper scrap, as well as aluminum and steel scrap, an extension of an earlier ban that started this year on Category 7 scrap, which has less metal content.

“The Ministry of Ecology and Environment has been carrying out inspections on scrap metals importers and processing companies,” said spokesman Liu Youbin, adding that the ministry would not accept applications from companies that had violated rules.