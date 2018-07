BEIJING (Reuters) - Tangshan, China’s top steel city, has extended recent emergency pollution control measures until July 21 because a smog warning for the area may reach its second-highest level, according to a document seen by Reuters and a source familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese miner works at a coal mine in the suburb of Tangshan, China's Hebei province December 9, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

The measures, which include the closure of some sintering plants and output curbs on coke and cement factories, came into force on July 13.