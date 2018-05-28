FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2018 / 5:58 AM / in an hour

Veolia CEO sees opportunities in China from Beijing's waste crackdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - French water and waste services firm Veolia Environnement SA sees opportunities in China from Beijing’s crackdown on waste imports as it prepares to open a ship dismantling plant in Guangdong, two senior executives said on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer Antoine Frerot gave the positive assessment of China’s scrap crackdown in an interview. The company has nine hazardous waste treatment plants in the country.

Meanwhile Senior Vice President for Asia, Regis Calmels, said Veolia expects to open the Guangdong ship dismantling facility in a few months.

Reporting by Tom Daly; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

