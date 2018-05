BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top climate change envoy on Wednesday said China could meet its pledge to cap its carbon emissions by around 2030 ahead of schedule.

FILE PHOTO: China's climate change special representative Xie Zhenhua speaks at a news conference in Beijing, China, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Xie Zhenhua, who was China’s chief negotiator on the Paris climate agreement in late 2015, made the comments at a seminar on global climate governance and the Sino-American climate relationship in Beijing.