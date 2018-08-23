China corn rallies as Beijing signals support for ethanol plan

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s corn futures were on track for their biggest one-day jump since May on Thursday after the central government said it would promote the use of ethanol in vehicles, its first public statement on its ambitious biofuel policy in almost a year.

FILE PHOTO: A harvester unloads corn to a cargo truck at a farm in Gaocheng, Hebei province, China, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

China will promote the use of ethanol in 15 regions this year, including Beijing and Tianjin municipalities and Hebei province, said a post on the government’s official website that summarized a Wednesday meeting of the nation’s State Council.

The most-active corn futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were up 0.85 percent on Thursday at 1,892 yuan ($275.24) per tonne, on track for their biggest daily jump in three months.

“Capital piled into corn futures betting on increasing demand. The comments are bullish news for ethanol and corn, even if they are still a bit vague,” said Meng Jinhui, analyst with Shengda Futures.

Beijing will lay out plans for grain-based ethanol production and accelerate the construction of cassava-based ethanol plants, the government posting said.

No further details were given.

The statement comes after the government announced in September last year a plan to blend ethanol into fuel nationwide by 2020 to digest the nation’s vast corn stockpiles.

The statement has allayed concerns in the industry that the ethanol policy had stalled, and shares in China’s ethanol producers rallied as the news restored confidence among investors.

State-controlled producers, like China’s State Development & Investment Corp (SDIC) [SDAIC.UL], agribusiness COFCO [CNCOF.UL] and Jilin Fuel, have rushed to draw up plans to invest billions of yuan to double output in the world’s largest car market.

But only one major project has received a greenlight to start construction on an ethanol plant.

($1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan)