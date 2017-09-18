FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Commerce Ministry says EU solar panel decision is a "positive step"
September 18, 2017 / 8:27 AM / a month ago

China's Commerce Ministry says EU solar panel decision is a "positive step"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Monday that the European Union’s decision to lower the minimum price for imported Chinese solar panels is a “positive step” for market normalization.

Workers walk past solar panels in Jimo, Shandong Province, China, April 21, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

The E.U. decided on Sept. 16 to lower the minimum price that Chinese solar panel makers are allowed to sell into Europe, the ministry said in a statement on the its website.

The ministry added that it hopes the E.U. will terminate all anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs against Chinese solar panel imports.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
