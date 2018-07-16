China, EU exchange market access offers for investment treaty talks

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the European Union on Monday exchanged market access offers for a bilateral investment agreement currently under negotiation, with both sides calling the proposed treaty a top priority in relations.
The two sides made the announcement in a joint statement issued during an annual China-EU leaders meeting in Beijing.
The EU also took note of China’s recent commitments to improve market access and intellectual property rights, the statement said.
