July 16, 2018 / 7:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

China, EU exchange market access offers for investment treaty talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the European Union on Monday exchanged market access offers for a bilateral investment agreement currently under negotiation, with both sides calling the proposed treaty a top priority in relations.

The two sides made the announcement in a joint statement issued during an annual China-EU leaders meeting in Beijing.

The EU also took note of China’s recent commitments to improve market access and intellectual property rights, the statement said.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

