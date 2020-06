European Council President Charles Michel takes part in a virtual summit with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Brussels, Belgium June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday that cooperation with the European Union outweighs competition and China is willing to deepen cooperation with the bloc on COVID-19 vaccine and treatment development to fight against the virus pandemic.

China hopes the EU could relax export control measures against China, Li told the 22nd China-EU summit, according to the state TV China Central Television.