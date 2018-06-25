Forced tech transfers still practiced in China - EU's Katainen

BEIJING (Reuters) - Forced tech transfers in China are still practiced and hampering investment, European Union Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen said on Monday.

European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen listens China's Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China June 25, 2018. Fred Dufour/Pool via REUTERS

The European Union and China’s planned exchange of market access offers in investment talks is a step closer to reaching an agreement, Katainen said in a news conference following the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue in Beijing.

Separately, he said EU’s countermeasures against U.S. tariffs are in line with WTO rules.